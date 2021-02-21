Advertisement

Victorian home moves through the streets of San Francisco

Victorian home moves through streets in San Francisco
Victorian home moves through streets in San Francisco(San Francisco Historical Society)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WVLT) -It’s not every day you see a Victorian home moving down the street in San Francisco, California.

The city moved a grand Victorian home also known as the Englander, that has stood at Franklin and Turk streets in San Francisco for the last 139 years.

The home was moving down the street from 635 Fulton to 807 Fulton Sunday morning.

Officials said the six-block, one-mile-an-hour move cost around $400,000.

The Englander 🏡 move from 635 Franklin => 807 Fulton kerman morris architects

Posted by San Francisco Historical Society on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S.
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S., according to US Dept. of Justice
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash
LMPD car (WAVE)
Homeless camp mistakenly cleared by Kentucky police set back up by officers

Latest News

Sunshine, warmer temperatures and occasional rain chances show up this week.
Rain to milder air to start the week
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 11,000 in Tennessee
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts...
Fauci: ‘Possible’ Americans will be wearing masks in 2022 to protect against Covid-19
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware