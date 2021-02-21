Victorian home moves through the streets of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WVLT) -It’s not every day you see a Victorian home moving down the street in San Francisco, California.

The city moved a grand Victorian home also known as the Englander, that has stood at Franklin and Turk streets in San Francisco for the last 139 years.

The home was moving down the street from 635 Fulton to 807 Fulton Sunday morning.

Officials said the six-block, one-mile-an-hour move cost around $400,000.

The Englander 🏡 move from 635 Franklin => 807 Fulton kerman morris architects Posted by San Francisco Historical Society on Sunday, February 21, 2021

