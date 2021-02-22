Advertisement

10 deaths in Tennessee storm aftermath as water woes linger

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two weather-related fatalities in Sumner County,...
The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two weather-related fatalities in Sumner County, bringing the state’s current weather fatalities to 10.(Shane Battis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Incoming and outgoing passenger flights at Memphis International Airport resumed Saturday after being canceled due to terminal closures caused by system-wide water pressure issues, the facility said.

Yet water woes continued to plague Shelby County, the state’s largest county which includes Memphis, forcing officials to scramble to provide safe and clean water as they race to repair damages caused by deadly storms from earlier this week.

Separately, the Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two weather-related fatalities in Sumner County, bringing the state’s current weather fatalities to 10.

According to the Memphis airport, temporary restroom facilities were set up because the water pressure problems had still not been resolved. However, Memphis Light, Gas and Water is continuing to work on the system to restore reliable water supply for restrooms, operations, food and beverage, and the airlines.

The airport was resuming passenger flights as of 3 p.m. CST after canceling those flights on Friday.

At least 46 passenger flights were canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking and data platform website. Cargo operations were not affected.

Overall, roughly 260,000 homes and businesses in the Tennessee county that includes Memphis were told to boil water because of water main ruptures and pumping station problems. Restaurants that could not do so or did not have bottled water were ordered to close.

Separately, the Tennessee departments of Correction and Transportation were providing the Mark Luttrell Transition Center in Memphis with potable and non-potable water.

A total of eight water tankers have been sent to or located in Shelby County to assist with potable water issues. The Tennessee National Guard is supplying water for St. Francis Hospital.

