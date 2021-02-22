Advertisement

4-year-old hospitalized after falling through frozen pond

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-year-old in Tennessee was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after falling through a frozen pond.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old and 4-year-old fell through an ice-covered pond Sunday.

Officials said the 7-year-old was able to get out, but the 4-year-old was stuck underwater for nearly five minutes before being rescued by family members.

The child’s father performed CPR until first responders arrived. The child was airlifted to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.

