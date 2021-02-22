Austin-East returns to in-person learning following shooting deaths of students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin-East High School and Vine Middle School students returned to in-person learning Monday morning following the fatal shootings of multiple students.

School Back in Session Students are back in class after violence claimed 3 lives, hear from schools officials now Posted by WVLT on Monday, February 22, 2021

School officials made the decision to change to virtual learning last week after three Austin-East students were killed in three weeks.

School officials said students’ safety and support are their top priority. The Knoxville Police Department has partnered with Knox County Schools to provide the resources needed to keep students safe on their journey to and from school.

Knox County Mayor Indya Kincannon announced Project GRAD has asked men in the community to help escort students to school. The group of men escorted numerous students to school safely on Monday morning.

The school will also have grief counselors available to students on Monday in-person and virtually.

According to KPD, three extra patrol officers will be posted outside of the school around dismissal time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.