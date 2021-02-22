Author paddles Tennesee River twice, 20 years apart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Imagine paddling more than 600 miles in a canoe. That’s what one professor at Maryville College did, twice. Now he’s writing his fourth book, the second about the river.

In 1998 Kim Trevathan took the trip downstream with his dog Jasper. Twenty years later he did it again, this time upstream and with his 10-month-old puppy, Maggie.

They trekked the sometimes treacherous winds and cold nighttime temperatures. “The first 200 miles was really rough because the current and there was a lot of wind and no matter what direction it’s coming from, it’s going to provide an issue with a guy in a canoe with no motor,” Trevathan started in the Spring of 2018.

“It was 20 years since I did the first trip. What would the river be like? More importantly, how have I changed in 20 years? I thought to put more complication in the mix I’d paddle it the opposite way going upstream. I was motivated to see changes in the river and see if I could really do this because I wasn’t sure if I could,” Trevathan said he lost 20 pounds on the journey. This is his fourth book.

He’s hosting a virtual book signing with Union Avenue on Thursday, February 25. If you’d like to register you can here.

