Clinton Elementary students pick up a new skill after the pandemic cancelled band activities

Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Clinton Elementary School’s band activities being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, students are getting to try an alternative program. Students now have their own ukulele club.

Band Director Matthew Case said the new ukulele class is drawing in a different set of students than normal.

“It seems like some of the ones that joined ukulele are ones I wouldn’t have normally seen for band, which is kind of nice. I didn’t have too many of my band students come back, but I had several; some in here,” Case said.

Case said the students don’t struggle with picking up the new skill.

“From what I’ve noticed, its really easy to pick up. Like, you can almost get instant gratification from it almost. Just about everyone in here from the very first day, we were making progress. Initially, when the conversation came up for the ukuleles, I mentioned to Kelly that -can we buy these can we purchase this is there a way to get them and through discussion with her we were able to get a set that we were traveling around with. We were able to work it out so we could have sets for each school individually. honestly it was kind of not a hail mary moment but it was a let’s see what she says for this and it turned into what we’ve got right now.”

More than a dozen students are apart of the growing club.

