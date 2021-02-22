District titles up for grabs on the prep hardwood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High School basketball post season play continue this week at gyms across the region. In girls play, Oak Ridge and Powell will play for the D-3AAA championship Monday night at the home of the Lady Wildcats. Halls and Clinton will play in the consolation game. In Boys play, Scott will face Alcoa for the right to advance, in the D-4AA consolation game. The Tornadoes fell short at Fulton Friday night, 70-49:

Also this past Friday night in girls play it was Powell defeating Halls in semifinal round action. The 15-3 Panthers advance to face 19-4 Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats for the District title in Oak Ridge at 7:00 PM. Here’s a rundown of tonight’s other action across East Tennessee:

BOYS

District 2AAA Championship

6:00 PM S. Doyle (10-8) vs. Jefferson Co. (15-15)

District 2AAA Consolation

6:00 PM Sevier Co. (22-8) Morr. East (15-7)

District 3A Semifinal

6:30 PM Sunbright (15-8) vs. Harfriman (18-7)

6:30 PM Wartburg (18-12) vs. Oneida (18-4)

GIRLS

District 3AAA Consolation

7:00 PM Clinton (9-13) vs. Halls (16-9)

District 3AA Championship

6:30 PM Gatlinburg-Pittman (23-8) vs. Northview Acad. (27-1)

District 3AA Consolation

6:30 PM Union Co. (9-8) vs. Pigeon Forge (12-14)

District 4AA Consolation

Kingston (12-15) vs. Scott (6-15)

