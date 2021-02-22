Advertisement

District titles up for grabs on the prep hardwood

Teams vying for championships and right to advance on in state tournament
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High School basketball post season play continue this week at gyms across the region. In girls play, Oak Ridge and Powell will play for the D-3AAA championship Monday night at the home of the Lady Wildcats. Halls and Clinton will play in the consolation game. In Boys play, Scott will face Alcoa for the right to advance, in the D-4AA consolation game. The Tornadoes fell short at Fulton Friday night, 70-49:

Also this past Friday night in girls play it was Powell defeating Halls in semifinal round action. The 15-3 Panthers advance to face 19-4 Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats for the District title in Oak Ridge at 7:00 PM. Here’s a rundown of tonight’s other action across East Tennessee:

BOYS

District 2AAA Championship

6:00 PM S. Doyle (10-8) vs. Jefferson Co. (15-15)

District 2AAA Consolation

6:00 PM Sevier Co. (22-8) Morr. East (15-7)

District 3A Semifinal

6:30 PM Sunbright (15-8) vs. Harfriman (18-7)

6:30 PM Wartburg (18-12) vs. Oneida (18-4)

GIRLS

District 3AAA Consolation

7:00 PM Clinton (9-13) vs. Halls (16-9)

District 3AA Championship

6:30 PM Gatlinburg-Pittman (23-8) vs. Northview Acad. (27-1)

District 3AA Consolation

6:30 PM Union Co. (9-8) vs. Pigeon Forge (12-14)

District 4AA Consolation

Kingston (12-15) vs. Scott (6-15)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
A man was found dead in a Tenn. waste management facility
Tenn. man shot, killed at waste management facility
Snap Road in Sevierville reopens following water main break
missing Claiborne Co. man
Multiple agencies, community members search for missing Claiborne Co. man

Latest News

Tony Vitello
Spence’s slam in extras lifts No. 16 Vols to series sweep
Tennessee softball
Lady Vol Softball splits doubleheader vs. Miami (OH)
Kellie Harper
Harper post UGA
Rennia Davis
No. 21 Lady Vols fall at No. 22 Georgia, 57-55