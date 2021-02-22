Advertisement

Emergency response crews plead with drivers to move over

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Flashing lights and a loud siren still aren’t enough to get some people to move over as first responders navigate traffic.

Daryl Warren works with American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance company for Knox and Blount County. He says a lot of people freeze when they hear or see an ambulance, but it’s important for drivers to move to the right so that emergency response vehicles can get around traffic safely on the left.

Warren pleaded with drivers to consider how they would feel if it were their own family member who needed help: Most would want first responders to arrive as quickly as possible.

“Our goal is to get to the scene safely, whether that’s to your scene to take care of you at your home or your place of business or to get you safely transported to the hospital,” said Warren. “We can’t help the community if we can’t safely get to the scene to provide care or to the destination to get you the next layer of care.”

Officials warn that distracted driving, playing music too loud or texting can slow reaction time.

