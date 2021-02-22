First Alert for gusty rain early, then afternoon clearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While Monday morning comes with the inconvenience of heavy rain and gusts quickly moving through during the morning commute, at least it quickly moves out. The next WVLT First Alert comes with a buildup of persistent rain, leading to some very heavy rainfall potential in a week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Heavy rain will lead to ponding on the roads and low visibility Monday morning. (WVLT)

On and off rain on the leading edge, with more bands of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds move in this morning. We have a WVLT First Alert for the morning commute, simply because the gusty winds and rain can make for a messy morning commute. Wind gusts are reaching 25 to 35+ mph this morning, as well.

Temperatures are starting the day only in the mid to upper 40s, but that’s with the rain and wind.

Midday to afternoon clearing, leads to more sunshine and a Southwesterly wind still between 10 and 15 mph. The sunny afternoon comes with highs in the low to mid 50s, with Knoxville around 55 degrees.

Tonight will be all clear, with a seasonable chill of 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

With that soggy pattern head, try to make plans to enjoy Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday.

Tuesday is all sunshine and warms to near 60 degrees. We’ll creep into the mid 60s on Wednesday! Spotty showers move through late Wednesday through Thursday, but it’s still upper 50s on Thursday.

Rain chances and total rainfall potential creep up each day starting Friday. We’re looking at on and off rain Friday, and near a half an inch total rainfall. Rain showers are a little more scattered, but still near a half an inch in spots. Then the coverage and total rainfall ramp up Sunday through Monday. That’s our next WVLT First Alert, as we watch the potential for a couple inches of rainfall to move through our area. The soggy pattern leading up to it, just makes the risk for runoff issues greater as well.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

