Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Laurel County woman.

London police say 22-year-old Brittany Hoskins was last seen early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m.

She is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs approximately 230 lbs and has shoulder-length red hair, brown eyes, and ear piercings.

If anyone has information regarding Brittany’s location please call Laurel County 9-1-1 Dispatch at 606-878-7000 or call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.

