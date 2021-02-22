Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman

Brittany Hoskins.
Brittany Hoskins.(Provided)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Laurel County woman.

London police say 22-year-old Brittany Hoskins was last seen early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m.

She is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs approximately 230 lbs and has shoulder-length red hair, brown eyes, and ear piercings.

If anyone has information regarding Brittany’s location please call Laurel County 9-1-1 Dispatch at 606-878-7000 or call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.

