Highway section honors slain Tennessee corrections official

Debra Johnson / Source: DOC
Debra Johnson / Source: DOC(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A section of Interstate 440 has been dedicated in the memory of a slain Tennessee corrections official.

A car parade and dedication were held Sunday for the Debra K. Johnson Memorial Parkway in Nashville.

Johnson was a Tennessee Department of Correction administrator whose body was found in her home on the grounds of a state prison in Henning in August 2019.

Johnson had been a state employee for 38 years and oversaw wardens at several area prisons.

Inmate Curtis Ray Watson was charged with killing Johnson before escaping prison on a tractor. His trial, originally set for last October, has been rescheduled for next September.

