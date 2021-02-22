Knox Co. school teachers encouraging others to receive vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two Knox County school teachers are encouraging others to receive the COVID vaccine after receiving their first shot.

Karen Peterman, an eighth-grade teacher of 37 years at West Valley Middle School, says she was so gracious to receive the COVID vaccine in Knox County.

“I am very grateful to get the shot, especially in Knox County it was so convenient than going to another nearby county,” said Peterman.

Peterman says she was eligible to receive the vaccine after Tennessee opened the COVID vaccine registration for teachers and 65 and older Feb. 22.

Peterman says she now has a sense of ease after receiving the shot and encourages others to receive it when eligible.

Rachel Resciniti, an English teacher at Richard Yoakley, says she also received the first vaccine Monday, Feb. 22, and now feels safer.

“It’s a security blanket, I have less to worry about, less to stress about,” said Resciniti.

Resciniti says she wants to put people’s minds at ease and know that getting the vaccine is not scary.

“I know so many people are scared right now to receive this vaccine and we have to learn how to trust our scientists and if the CDC is telling me that it’s safe then I need to trust them,” said Resciniti.

According to the Knox County Health Department, more than 17,600 had signed up for the list as of 1 p.m. on February 22.

“Priorities for vaccination were based on local and state guidelines. The KCS Office of Research, Evaluation and Assessment created an algorithm to organize vaccine access based on the responses we received from our survey,” said Knox County Schools in a statement.

