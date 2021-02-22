Advertisement

Knoxville teens juggle high school and music

The high schoolers formed a band during the pandemic and already have a number of gigs lined up.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During the pandemic a group of high schoolers came together creating a band.

Colette Lucas, Lila Satterfield, Ryan Peruski, and Caden Allitt make up ‘Common Interest’. They all met while attending the School of Rock in Knoxville.

The band forming just last summer, and already performing a number of gigs around Knoxville. The lead guitarist, Lila Satterfield says their love for music brought them together.

“Being able to be with my friends in a band and play songs that I’m sure we all really enjoy, and playing shows and just seeing the crowd reactions to all of those things is really fulfilling,” Satterfield said.

Juggling high school and making music can be a bit tricky says Bass and Background Vocalist Ryan Peruski.

“It’s never a dull moment for sure. I have a lot of stuff going on. Obviously, school is my top priority. Getting into college is a top priority for me. But the band is probably second, or third priority and I love this band,” shared Peruski.

The group has a number of gigs lined up including a performance at Scruffy City Hall in March.

The teens hope one day they will be performing on a big stage, in front of fans.

“I would love to be on a big stage and have people come to see us and pay tickets to come see us, that would blow my mind,” Colette Lucas said.

You can keep up with Common Interest on Facebook and on their website.

Here is a list of upcoming gigs for the band:

-2/27 Brickyard 7pm

-3/7 Scruffy City Hall 4-6 pm

-3/12 The Burgers- Lenior City 7pm

-3/14 Hey Bear Cafe 2-4pm

-3/20 Hexagon Brewery 7pm

-3/27 Orange Hat Brewery.

