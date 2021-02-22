Advertisement

Kroger warns customers, employees of IT breach

Officials said no credit or debit card data were accessed in the hack.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced some of its health and money services data have been breached by an authorized user.

According to the grocery chain, a “limited number” of customers and employees were affected by the breach. The company said less than one percent were impacted.

Kroger was among multiple other companies impacted by the breach from third-party secure file transfers using Accellion. Kroger has stopped using Accellion services, according to officials.

Customers seeking additional information on the breach can call a dedicated phone number for the incident at 1 (855) 558-2999.

