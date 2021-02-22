Kroger warns customers, employees of IT breach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced some of its health and money services data have been breached by an authorized user.

According to the grocery chain, a “limited number” of customers and employees were affected by the breach. The company said less than one percent were impacted.

Officials said no credit or debit card data were accessed in the hack.

Kroger was among multiple other companies impacted by the breach from third-party secure file transfers using Accellion. Kroger has stopped using Accellion services, according to officials.

Customers seeking additional information on the breach can call a dedicated phone number for the incident at 1 (855) 558-2999.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.