Lady Vols move up a spot in weekly AP Top-25 poll

Tennessee jumps to #20 in this week’s rankings
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite a disappointing loss at Georgia, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols, now 13-6 overall, move up a spot from #21 to #20 in this week’s Associated Press Top-25 rankings.

Like the UT men, the weekend was also unkind to the Lady Vols who lost at Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs complete the regular season sweep after defeating Tennessee by a point here in Knoxville. Making it more difficult is that the setback at Georgia follows up a huge upset of #2 South Carolina, a loss which keeps Tennessee pretty much where it was at last week in the polls. The Lady Gamecocks, by the way fall to #4 behind UConn, North Carolina State and Texas A&M.

The Lady Vols play at Missouri on Thursday.

