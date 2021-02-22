Lady Vols move up a spot in weekly AP Top-25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite a disappointing loss at Georgia, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols, now 13-6 overall, move up a spot from #21 to #20 in this week’s Associated Press Top-25 rankings.

Like the UT men, the weekend was also unkind to the Lady Vols who lost at Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs complete the regular season sweep after defeating Tennessee by a point here in Knoxville. Making it more difficult is that the setback at Georgia follows up a huge upset of #2 South Carolina, a loss which keeps Tennessee pretty much where it was at last week in the polls. The Lady Gamecocks, by the way fall to #4 behind UConn, North Carolina State and Texas A&M.

The Lady Vols play at Missouri on Thursday.

