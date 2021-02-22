Michigan man shot in dispute over woman, body set on fire

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WVLT) - According to Michigan officials, three people are charged in the death of a Flint Township, Michigan man.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the three suspects shot Daniel Vaughn and then set him on fire multiple times, trying to hide his body.

WJRT reported the 34-year-old Vaughn first was last seen on Feb. 4 and the Flint Township Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Advisory for him on Feb. 7.

Vaughn’s body was found last week at a residence on the 1700 block of Marlowe Drive in Flint.

Leyton said 31-year-old Beinville Alexander III, who is accused of pulling the trigger, believed Vaughn was messing around with one of his girlfriends.

“What he does is, he sets it up to make it look like he wants to buy drugs from him -- marijuana. And when he gets into the car with him for the marijuana purchase, he reveals that it’s really not about that but it’s about his unhappiness with him allegedly seeing his girlfriend,” Leyton said of Alexander. “While they’re driving, he shoots him.”

WJRT reported Leyton said Alexander then moved Vaughn to the passenger seat and drove his car to Rankin Street, where Alexander allegedly set the car and Vaughn on fire.

On Feb. 6, officials located the vehicle, but not Vaughn’s body.

Leyton said Vaughn’s body had been moved to a home in the 1700 block of Marlowe Drive in Flint. Police found the body at that residence on the night of Feb. 16.

Officials said Alexander’s girlfriend and another friend are accused of helping him move Vaughn’s body and set two fires while attempting to conceal the murder.

“Flint Township police did an outstanding investigation in this case,” Leyton said. “It’s a complicated set of facts. They had to track down medical records and to look for phone records. A number of search warrants were issued in this case and without their dogged pursuit, we wouldn’t have been able to get to these charges.”

Alexander is facing the following 10 felonies:

Homicide.

Felony firearm.

Second-degree arson.

Mutilating a dead body.

Concealing the death of an individual.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Arson - preparation to burn property worth $1,000 to $20,000.

Tampering with evidence.

Conspiracy to mutilate a dead body.

Alexander’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Maranda Ide, is charged with the following five felonies:

Mutilating a dead body.

Conspiracy to mutilate a dead body.

Accessory after the fact to a felony.

Tampering with evidence.

Concealing the death of an individual.

Their friend, 31-year-old Trevyan Harris, is charged with the following seven felonies:

Accessory after the fact to a felony.

Mutilating a dead body.

Concealing the death of an individual.

Tampering with evidence.

Aiding and abetting second-degree arson.

Aiding and abetting arson - preparation to burn property worth $1,000 to $20,000.

Conspiracy to mutilate a dead body.

“Men have been fighting over women for centuries since the earth was first here, and violence doesn’t ever resolve anything,” Leyton said. “There’s better ways to resolve disputes.”

