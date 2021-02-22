More than 17,000 on Knox County vaccine waiting list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 17,000 people have signed up for the Knox County coronavirus vaccine waiting list, according to the Knox County Health Department.

According to the department, more than 17,600 had signed up for the list as of 1 p.m. on February 22.

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health moved into allowing teachers and those 65 and older to register for the vaccine.

To find out if you qualify for the vaccine and to sign up for the waitlist, go here.

