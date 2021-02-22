Morristown police asking for help in solving death of Grainger Co. woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a Grainger County woman.

According to Morristown officials, 24-year-old Inesha Haygood was last seen on Dec. 28, 2015 and her family reported her missing Jan. 5, 2016.

Hunters found Haygood’s remains in April 2018 and investigators with the Morristown Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used dental records to identify her.

Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information concerning Haygood’s case is asked to contact Detective Phil Hurst at 423-585-4675.

Information can be reported anonymously on the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.