Advertisement

Morristown police asking for help in solving death of Grainger Co. woman

Morristown police asking for information into death of Grainger Co. woman
Morristown police asking for information into death of Grainger Co. woman(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a Grainger County woman.

According to Morristown officials, 24-year-old Inesha Haygood was last seen on Dec. 28, 2015 and her family reported her missing Jan. 5, 2016.

Hunters found Haygood’s remains in April 2018 and investigators with the Morristown Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used dental records to identify her.

Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information concerning Haygood’s case is asked to contact Detective Phil Hurst at 423-585-4675.

Information can be reported anonymously on the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
A man was found dead in a Tenn. waste management facility
Tenn. man shot, killed at waste management facility
Snap Road in Sevierville reopens following water main break

Latest News

Sunshine and mild temperatures stick around through the middle of the week.
Spring-like temperatures through midweek
COVID-19 vaccines
Knox Co. school teachers encouraging others to receive vaccine
BASEBALL
Minnesota priest auctions off baseball card collection for charity
AMR pleads with drivers to move over.
Emergency response crews plead with drivers to move over
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana