NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North Carolina officials said a couple accused of murder could be in the Smoky Mountains.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 49-year-old Tangela Parker allegedly fatally shot her coworker in Hickory, North Carolina. Investigators said the incident happened following an argument at their workplace on Jan. 13.

Authorities said Parker’s husband, Eric Parker, 61, is also wanted in connection to the incident. Parker is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators believe the couple may be hiding near the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

The two were last seen traveling in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to 877-WANTED2 or online.

