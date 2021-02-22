Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several thousand residents are without power in Sevier County Monday morning.

According to the Sevier County Electric System, 1,682 residents have reported outages in their area. The outages began around 10 a.m.

Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored. Officials did not give a cause for the outage, but heavy rain has moved through the region throughout the morning.

If you are experiencing an outage, report it here.

