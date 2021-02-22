New Bank opening in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After a competitive bidding process, Knox County selected FirstBank as its new financial services provider.

The 8-year contract will see FirstBank provide the banking services for most of the Knox County government, including Knox County Trustee’s Office, Knox County Finance, other Knox County departments and fee offices and Knox County Schools – including the KCS Payroll Account, KCS Food Service Account, and KCS Internal School Funds.

FirstBank is no stranger to working with the local government, having previously supplied services to the County Clerk’s office as well as the Circuit Court office.

Knoxville Market President Brent Ball said securing the bid was a major game-changer for FirstBank.

“We went through the process kind of like we were the underdog, " said Ball. “It was just really figuring out the needs of Knox County, and how we can tailor solutions for those needs.”

Based in Nashville, FirstBank recently opened an additional headquarters in Bearden. The opening of the 17,000 square foot facility coincided with their new commitment to Knox County.

“It’s a state-of-the-art building,” said Ball. “But you know that that’s only part of it, we can have the greatest buildings, but really it comes down to customer service, and taking care of our clients.”

All of this happened in the middle of a pandemic, with local banks key in supplying PPP loans to small business owners across the nation.

FirstBank has also raised their commitment to Knox County by becoming a presenting sponsor to the new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, or “ARC”, at Zoo Knoxville.

