Ohio bomb squad finds cat, kittens in ‘suspicious package’

BUTLER COUNTY, Oh. (WVLT) - Ohio authorities who were called to investigate a suspicious package made an unexpected furry discovery.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb unit discovered a mother cat and her six one-day-old kittens in the bag left at a church.

A note inside the bag stated “Sprinkles” went into labor on Feb. 17.

“They didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!!” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook read.

The animals were transported to a local shelter where officials said they are “warm, cozy and fed.”

