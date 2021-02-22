Ohio bomb squad finds cat, kittens in ‘suspicious package’
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Oh. (WVLT) - Ohio authorities who were called to investigate a suspicious package made an unexpected furry discovery.
According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb unit discovered a mother cat and her six one-day-old kittens in the bag left at a church.
A note inside the bag stated “Sprinkles” went into labor on Feb. 17.
“They didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!!” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook read.
The animals were transported to a local shelter where officials said they are “warm, cozy and fed.”
