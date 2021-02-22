Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-40 in Sevierville

Investigators said a 48-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Sevierville Sunday night.
(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Sevierville Police Department said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. when the victim, who was walking with another person, was walking eastbound on the interstate. She was hit by a 35-year-old woman out of Jonesboro driving a 2020 Nissan Armada.

Police said the victim has no known address, and her name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Police said the interstate was restricted to one lane for about two hours as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Monday, February 22, 2021

