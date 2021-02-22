Pedestrian hit and killed on I-40 in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators said a 48-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Sevierville Sunday night.

The Sevierville Police Department said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. when the victim, who was walking with another person, was walking eastbound on the interstate. She was hit by a 35-year-old woman out of Jonesboro driving a 2020 Nissan Armada.

Police said the victim has no known address, and her name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Police said the interstate was restricted to one lane for about two hours as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

