Spring-like temperatures through midweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Now that this morning’s rain has moved on, now’s the time to get out and enjoy the sunshine while it’s here. The next WVLT First Alert comes with a buildup of persistent rain, leading to some very heavy rainfall potential in a week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In the wake of this morning’s rain, the sun has finally made an appearance. That along with breezy southwest winds has fanned temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon. After sunset, temperatures will dip quickly into the upper 40s under clear skies.

Tonight will be all clear, with a seasonable chill of 35 degrees. The wind gradually backs off, but some wind gusts pick up again, especially in the higher elevations, very early Tuesday morning.

With the soggy stretch ahead, now’s the time to make plans to enjoy Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday’s sunshine warms to near 60 degrees. We’ll sneak into the mid 60s by Wednesday! Spotty showers move through late Wednesday through Thursday, but it’s still upper 50s on Thursday.

A wet pattern sets up this weekend, bringing with the potential for a few inches of rainfall. (WVLT)

Rain chances and total rainfall potential creep up each day starting Friday. We’re looking at on and off rain Friday, and near a half an inch total rainfall. Rain showers are a little more scattered, but still near a half an inch in spots. Then the coverage and total rainfall ramp up Sunday through Monday. That’s our next WVLT First Alert, as we watch the potential for a couple inches of rainfall to move through our area. The soggy pattern leading up to it, just makes the risk for runoff issues greater as well.

Spring weather sticks around for most of the week before heavy rain arrives this weekend. (WVLT)

