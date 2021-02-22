Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Greene Co. teenager with medical condition

According to TBI, Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall was last seen at her home in Greeneville on...
According to TBI, Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall was last seen at her home in Greeneville on Saturday.(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Greene County.

According to TBI, Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall was last seen at her home in Greeneville on Saturday.

Authorities said Cutshall is 5′7″, 112 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. The teen has a known medical condition, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-798-1800.

