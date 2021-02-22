TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Greene Co. teenager with medical condition

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Greene County.

According to TBI, Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall was last seen at her home in Greeneville on Saturday.

Authorities said Cutshall is 5′7″, 112 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. The teen has a known medical condition, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-798-1800.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 15-year-old Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall, who is missing from Greene County. She has a known medical condition.



If you know where she is, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 423-798-1800. pic.twitter.com/FYznBlMVvN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 22, 2021

