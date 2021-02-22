Advertisement

USGS confirms magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Unicoi County

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook Unicoi...
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook Unicoi County just after midnight Sunday.(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook Unicoi County just after midnight Sunday.

According to an intensity comparison scale by the USGS, earthquakes that register as less than a 3.0 are classified as a level I. That means it is “Not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.”

Knoxville and surrounding areas do not sit on a traditional plate boundary, what we often think of as causing tremors. Instead, we sit along the East Tennessee Seismic Zone. Most local earthquakes are ‘weaker,’ but some people will still feel the ground shaking if the magnitude is 2.5 or higher.

You may hear sounds with earthquakes. According to the USGS, many people report hearing loud “booms” along with seismic activity.

“No one knows for sure, but scientists speculate that these “booms” are probably small shallow earthquakes that are too small to be recorded, but large enough to be felt by people nearby,” USGS says.

To learn more facts about earthquakes, go here.

If you felt the earthquake the USGS wants to know. Visit their website to report your experience.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
A man was found dead in a Tenn. waste management facility
Tenn. man shot, killed at waste management facility
Snap Road in Sevierville reopens following water main break
missing Claiborne Co. man
Multiple agencies, community members search for missing Claiborne Co. man

Latest News

Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older
Debra Johnson / Source: DOC
Highway section honors slain Tennessee corrections official
File photo: Big South Fork National Park (Canva)
Public comment sought on Big South Fork park fee increases
The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two weather-related fatalities in Sumner County,...
10 deaths in Tennessee storm aftermath as water woes linger