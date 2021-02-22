Victim dies from injuries following North Central St. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police confirmed a woman who was hospitalized following a shooting on North Central Street has died from her injuries.

According to KPD, 38-year-old Tamaralynn Ann Russell was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, “after extensive life-sustaining efforts proved unsuccessful.”

Police said they believe road rage was a factor in the shooting that also struck a Knox County School bus.

Paul Foutner, 30, was arrested and originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to police records, Foutner was also charged for attempted second-degree murder and vandalism in an incident that occurred two weeks before the North Central Street shooting.

