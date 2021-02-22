Advertisement

Vols fall again but remain in Top-25

Tennessee just hangs in dropping to #25 in this week’s AP poll
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35)...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After following up a 20 point win over South Carolina with a 15 point loss at home to unranked Kentucky, the Tennessee basketball team has dropped from #19 to #25 in this week’s Associated Press Top-25 rankings.

Tennessee, which fell three spots in last week’s poll, returns to the road for a late contest Wednesday night at in-state rival Vandy.

