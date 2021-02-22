Vols fall again but remain in Top-25
Tennessee just hangs in dropping to #25 in this week’s AP poll
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After following up a 20 point win over South Carolina with a 15 point loss at home to unranked Kentucky, the Tennessee basketball team has dropped from #19 to #25 in this week’s Associated Press Top-25 rankings.
Tennessee, which fell three spots in last week’s poll, returns to the road for a late contest Wednesday night at in-state rival Vandy.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.