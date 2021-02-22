West High School to buy backpacks for Austin East students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since the deaths of three Austin East Magnet High School teens, the school has added new security procedures.

West High School families have been asked by the school to help out the Austin East community by helping to buy new backpacks for the students.

“I’ve been out of Austin East for three years, but this, this hits home. I owe my entire career to Austin East,” said Tara Lowe, Assistant Principal at West High School.

Lowe spent a decade teaching history at Austin East Magnet High School before becoming Assistant Principal at West a few years ago.

“I have been blessed to work at Austin East, and I’m also extremely blessed to work at West High School. Because I’m surrounded by a lot of people who are servant leaders,” explained Lowe.

West’s principal emailed families asking for them to support students at Austin East.

“Kids and the staff, administration are hurting over there,” said Lowe, “And if there’s anything that we can do, we can garner community support to help them out in any way, like that’s what we wanted to do.”

The email asked families to consider donating money for mesh or clear backpacks for students at Austin East since the school’s safety protocols will be changing in March.

Lowe said, “Hopefully this will be one thing that’s taken off their plate.”

Brittany Evans is a mom to a middle school Knox County Schools student who wanted to help as well.

“It’s just really heavy on my heart to help this community,” said Evans.

The West High School and Knox County communities are making a difference.

“We got into business for kids whether they’re in our building or not in our building,” said Lowe.

Checks can be made out to West High School with “Austin East support” written in the memo line. The checks can be dropped off until Wednesday, February 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Austin East students must have a clear or mesh backpack by March 8.

