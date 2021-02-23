Advertisement

105-year-old who survived Spanish flu and outlived 3 husbands beats COVID-19

Lucia DeClerck on her 100th birthday. On her 105th birthday last month, she was diagnosed with...
Lucia DeClerck on her 100th birthday. On her 105th birthday last month, she was diagnosed with COVID-19, and has since beat it.(CBS Philly)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) - Lucia DeClerck has been getting a lot of attention lately. She celebrated her 105th birthday on January 25 – the same day she was diagnosed with COVID-19, CBS Philly reports.

Staff members at Mystic Meadows Rehab and Nursing Center in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey told the station DeClerck was pretty much asymptomatic but was in the facility’s COVID-19 unit for 14 days.

Now, she can call herself a COVID-19 survivor – the oldest one at the nursing home, according to The New York Times, which also spoke to DeClerck.

That means the centenarian has survived two pandemics. She was just two years old, living in Hawaii when the Spanish flu began, The New York Times reports. DeClerck has also survived two world wars and has lived through the deaths of three husbands and the death of one of her three sons.

DeClerck’s daughter-in-law told CBS Philly she’s a compassionate person. “She’s a very gentle person,” Lillie Jean Laws said.

“She’s just been open with everything in life and I think that has really helped her because she hasn’t hesitated to do whatever she’s wanted to do,” DeClerck’s son, Henry Laws III, told the station.

DeClerck’s resilience caught the eye of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who personally called her, staff at Mystic Meadows told CBS Philly. “He was very congenial. He wanted to see how she was feeling, and he was so happy to see that she recovered well,” the staff member said.

When asked about her secret to longevity, DeClerck said: “Pray, pray, pray. And don’t eat junk food.” But she told the Times there may be another reason she survived COVID-19 – the nine gin-soaked golden raisins she eats every morning.

Now, her family is taking up the unique regimen DeClerck swears by. “Now all of us are rushing out and getting Mason jars and yellow raisins and trying to catch up,” her 53-year-old granddaughter, Shawn Laws O’Neil, said.

Copyright 2021 CBS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school

Latest News

A ‘Souper Bowl’ event in Sevier County earlier this month has led to a large donation to help...
‘Souper Bowl’ event raises nearly $10,000 for Sevier County Food Ministries
Smoke alarm
Arkansas woman dies from smoke inhalation after using stove for heat
It’s one of the most visited trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Alum Cave Trail is...
One of the Smoky Mountain’s most visited trails expected to reopen soon
Man hospitalized following shooting at South Knoxville apartment
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S.
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S., according to US Dept. of Justice