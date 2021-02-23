12 weather-related deaths reported in Tennessee

(WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 12 weather-related deaths in the state.

According to TDH, four deaths were reported in Shelby County, two in Sumner County, one in Maury, Williamson, Dickson, Overton, Lawrence and McNairy counties.

Officials have not confirmed the identity of all the victims but reported a 9-year-old was killed after a sledding accident and a farmer was killed while trying to rescue calves from a frozen pond.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said nearly 2,000 people are without power statewide, as of Tuesday.

Many counties across the state also remain under boil water advisories due to pressure loss.

