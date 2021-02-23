Advertisement

4-year-old killed after falling from 7th floor of SC hotel

The child reportedly fell over a railing on the seventh floor inside the hotel. The hotel has interior balconies open to the lobby.(WKYT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WVLT/WIS) - South Carolina officials announced a 4-year-old is dead after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel, WIS reported.

The child reportedly fell over a railing on the seventh floor inside the hotel. The hotel has interior balconies open to the lobby.

The Embassy Suites General Manager Charles Johnson confirmed the child’s mother is a hotel employee.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual. We respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time,” Johnson said. “Additional questions should be directed to the local authorities.”

Police said they do not suspect foul play and the South Carolina Department of Social Services is not currently involved in the investigation.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and said they are working to obtain all video footage that might be available.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw the child at the hotel, is urged to call the Richland County Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1799.

