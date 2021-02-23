Advertisement

96-year-old WWII Navy veteran released from Harrison Memorial Hospital after battling COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue our battle against COVID-19, we’ve often turned to uplifting stories for inspiration and hope.

Two sisters from right here in Kentucky gave us another one. They were able to see their father, a 96-year-old Navy veteran, leave the hospital after battling COVID-19.

96-year-old Navy veteran Cecil Sizemore spent days in the ICU. Sizemore has been here at Harrison Memorial Hospital since early Friday. It was then that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I was stunned. I never thought that it would be COVID but I brought him in, we got a really quick diagnoses and they began immediately to treat him,” says Sizemore’s daughter Wendy Eckler.

Eckler says the hardest part has been being unable to see her father, someone who’s such an integral part of her life.

“He’s a very gentle natured person. If he met you right now he’d talk to you like he’s know you all your life, he’s just a really great person, and a really great father too,” Eckler says.

Eckler says Sizemore never needed to be put on a ventilator, and was strong enough to sit up during much of his stay.

Now, as her father heads into the car, Eckler feels relief after many sleepless nights.

“Just amazing, I’m going to cry. We’re just so happy he’s coming home,” Eckler says.

Eckler says after the drive home, Sizemore walked into his house with no issues and with only the help of a walker.

