Arkansas woman dies from smoke inhalation after using stove for heat

Smoke alarm
Smoke alarm(KYOU)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT SMITH, Ark. (WVLT) - An Arkansas woman is dead from a kitchen fire after using a stove as a source of heat.

According to the Fort Smith Fire Department, officials responded to a report of a structure fire around 3:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of South 96th Street.

KFTA reported, upon arrival crews found a home with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters made entry into the home and found a woman laying on the floor only feet from the front door.

Officials said once the woman was outside, emergency crews starting life-saving measures. The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and was later transferred to Washington Regional in Fayetteville.

Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard said 76-year-old Ann Brambl was using her stovetop as a source of heat Monday when he believes clutter from the kitchen fell onto the hot burners and caught fire.

Millard said Brambl died Tuesday from smoke inhalation.

Smoke detectors were inside the home but not working, according to Millard.

