Babalu opening this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following months of renovations, Babalu is set to reopen this week.

The restaurant closed in early 2020, citing the pandemic. It was purchased by the owners of Maple Hall, who said they planned on reopening with a revamped menu and interior.

According to a release from the restaurant, the location will reopen February 25 at 11 a.m.

“We’re ecstatic to re-launch Babalu in such an iconic space. We firmly believe that our vision for the concept will advance and strengthen the already stellar reputation that Babalu shared amongst so many Knoxvillians. As always, we are honored to be a part of the ever-growing and evolving downtown scene and look forward to serving it for many years to come,” said Managing Partner Ryan Sheley.

