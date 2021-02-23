Advertisement

Body of Aaron Massengill found Monday

Massengill was reported missing on February 16.
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a resident found Aaron Massengill’s body late Monday afternoon along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell.

TBI agents along with Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office along with Tazewell Police Department say they do not know how he died. His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Groups of family members and concerned neighbors got together and searched for Massengill in wooded areas around the county for several days.

Authorities asked anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Ferguson Ridge Road within the last week to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

