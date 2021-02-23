Advertisement

Deadly 6-vehicle crash shuts down interstate in Nashville

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles were involved...
The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles were involved in the incident.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 has claimed one life.

According to officials, the crash was reported at 11 a.m. at mile marker 44 near I-65 in Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles were involved in the incident.

One person was killed and four others were injured, fire officials said. One victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, three others were transported to TriStar Health.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has not given an estimated time of reopening. Crews are also working to contain a fuel spill from the semi.

