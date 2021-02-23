Advertisement

Dogs found dead in crates on the side of a NC road

Authorities in North Carolina say that two dogs have been found dead in crates on the side of the road. WRAL reports that the dead dogs were found Wednesday in Vance County on Pool Rock Road.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say that two dogs have been found dead in crates on the side of the road. WRAL reports that the dead dogs were found Wednesday in Vance County on Pool Rock Road.

Vance County Animal Services said in a news release that the dogs were both males. One was white with black markings. The other was brown. County officials said that the white dog was in a small wire crate covered with a black tarp.

The brown dog was in a beige-colored crate that was plastic.

The Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society of Henderson is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

