Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senate Republicans issued a letter to multiple chancellors and presidents of colleges across the state, discouraging student athletes from kneeling during the national anthem at games.

The letter, which addresses University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman among others, says, “in light of recent news reports, we want to address the issue of our student athletes kneeling during the National Anthem prior to sports competitions.”

It comes after East Tennessee State University men’s basketball players kneeled, drawing the attention of many like Representative Diana Harshbarger, who called the action “disrespectful.”

Kneeling before the national anthem at sports games became a popular form of protest, but not before Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, drew widespread hate and support for doing it for racial justice. Kaepernick later opted out of his contract.

“While we recognize our student athletes may express their own views on a variety of issues in their personal time, we do not condone any form of protest that could be viewed as disrespectful to our nation or flag while they are representing our state universities. When they don the jersey of a Tennessee university, they step out of their personal roles and into the role of an ambassador for our state. We expect all those who walk onto the field of play representing our universities to also walk onto the field of play to show respect for our National Anthem.”

The Republican Senators asked the chancellors and presidents to “adopt policies within your respective athletic departments to prohibit any such actions moving forward” and called it “a teachable moment in which administrators may listen to concerns from students but also exercise leadership in stating unequivocally what the National Anthem means to this nation and explain proper times, places and manners for expressing protest.”

WVLT News has reached out to UT for comment.

