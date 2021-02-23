Advertisement

East Tennessee reacts to possibility of higher minimum wage

The President’s call to raise the minimum wage is rolled into the 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill that’s expected to be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives later this week.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Could minimum wage increases be coming to East Tennessee? President Joe Biden’s call to raise the minimum wage is being debated now.

Secret City Exchange in Oak Ridge is a place to buy, sell and trade books and video games.

As a small business owner of the store, Stephen Echard feels the minimum wage increase benefits some but he has questioned how it would affect his business.

“I can see the long-term effects for it being positive for our community and the country, immediately I don’t know how it would affect me personally, and our business. We may have to cut hours, and definitely increase productivity to justify that $15 dollars an hour,” says Echard.

University of Tennessee Professor Don Bruce says the wage increase could possibly cost East Tennessee jobs.

If we’re going to think about a $15/hr. minimum wage, we have to also think about the possibility of price increases, reductions in job availabilities and employment opportunities. That’s not to say those things are worth the trade off, it’s just to say we need to consider them,” shared Bruce.

The Congressional Budget Office says the plan for increasing minimum wage clearly benefits low-income workers who will be able to keep their jobs, but says the wage hike would drive up long-term employment and prices.

The minimum wage increase is rolled into the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill that’s expected to be voted on by the U.S House of Representatives later this week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
A man was found dead in a Tenn. waste management facility
Tenn. man shot, killed at waste management facility
Snap Road in Sevierville reopens following water main break

Latest News

Tennessee Softball
It’s a Monday sweep for UT Softball
Tennessee Softball
UT Softball
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 66-year-old John...
Missing man found safe, KPD says
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school