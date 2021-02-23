Evacuations underway after train vs. 18-wheeler crash causes explosion, fire in Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A train and an 18-wheeler truck have collided on FM 2095 in Cameron, causing a large explosion and fire.

According to Milam County Judge Steve Young, the crash happened before 7 a.m. Several agencies are on the scene, as tank cars are overturned and inflamed.

Authorities evacuated the area around a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train. (KBTX)

Judge Young says the 18-wheeler hit the train, causing 14 train cars to derail; however, the driver of the 18-wheeler survived. According to radio station KMIL, there were no injuries.

The petroleum in the tank cars is burning. Young says there are no hazmat issues.

Homes in the area are being evacuated, says Young. KMIL reports that the evacuations are a precaution.

