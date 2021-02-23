Advertisement

Evacuations underway after train vs. 18-wheeler crash causes explosion, fire in Cameron

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident(Lynn Hagan)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A train and an 18-wheeler truck have collided on FM 2095 in Cameron, causing a large explosion and fire.

According to Milam County Judge Steve Young, the crash happened before 7 a.m. Several agencies are on the scene, as tank cars are overturned and inflamed.

Authorities evacuated the area around a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train.
Authorities evacuated the area around a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train.(KBTX)

Judge Young says the 18-wheeler hit the train, causing 14 train cars to derail; however, the driver of the 18-wheeler survived. According to radio station KMIL, there were no injuries.

The petroleum in the tank cars is burning. Young says there are no hazmat issues.

Homes in the area are being evacuated, says Young. KMIL reports that the evacuations are a precaution.

8:15AM UPDATE According to Police Chief Lonnie Gosch, 3 cars loaded with fuel are currently burning and will likely be...

Posted by KMIL 105.1 The Ranch on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

KBTX has a crew on the way. This article will be updated as details are available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

Latest News

The bill specifically lists parks and other similar places as locations where firearms would be...
Tenn. bill introduced to allow officers to carry guns into prohibited locations
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, KPD searching for vehicle
Sunny, warmer Tuesday afternoon.
From spring-like to soggy, Heather says enjoy it while you can
The GOP-dominant chamber easily passed the measure on a 27-5 vote, with only Democratic...
Governor could require in-person learning under new GOP bill