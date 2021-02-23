It’s a Monday sweep for UT Softball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday afternoon saw the bats come alive for the No. RV/23/24 Tennessee softball team as they earned a pair of wins over Ohio (0-2) in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium after outhitting the Bobcats 20-7. UT (7-1) collected six home runs throughout the doubleheader with graduate senior Cailin Hanno (3-for-6) and sophomore Kiki Milloy (3-for-5) recording a pair of home runs a piece as Tennessee defeats Ohio University 7-1 in the opener.

GM.2 TENNESSEE 11, OHIO 2

Sophomore Callie Turner got the starting nod for the second match-up between UT and Ohio. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., product struck out three batters and gave up just one walk in the Lady Vols 11-2 dismantling of the Bobcats in five innings.

The UT offense was unstoppable in the second outing, collecting a season-high 14 hits and a pair of home runs.

Up Next: The Lady Vols host Illinois State on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.