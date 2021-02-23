Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a potential threat at Carter High School.

According to a release, officials say the threat came through a social media app called “Snapchat.”

KCSO says they are utilizing every available resource to trace the owner and source of the threat.

“Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff takes any and all threats serious. Therefore, KCSO will have additional officers and detectives working to ensure the safety of our children at Carter High School. Parents, Teachers and other faculty do not need to be alarmed if they notice an unusual police presence or plain clothes officers in or around the campus Tuesday,” said KCSO in a release. “These officers are there for everyone’s safety.”

The investigation is ongoing and findings will be released once completed.

