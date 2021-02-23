Knoxville police searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 66-year-old John Sylvester Brown.

Police said Brown left his home in the 1800 block of Linden Avenue around noon Monday. He is 5′7, 160 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a LSW long-sleeve black shirt, gray pants and brown slippers. He is known to go to the area near MLK Jr. Avenue and Castle Street.

Brown suffers from dementia and other medical issues. Anyone with any information or anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911 immediately.

