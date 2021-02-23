Advertisement

Look for February’s full snow moon this weekend

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – February’s full moon appears just before the end of the month.

The snow moon rises this weekend, peaking early Saturday morning at 3:17 a.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for this month’s full moon focus on animal names, including eagle moon, bear moon, raccoon moon, groundhog moon and goose moon.

Because of the scarcity of food during the depths of winter, the Cherokee people called it the bony moon or hungry moon.

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

Latest News

The palace said Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable...
Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a woman near the southern border with Texas that had...
Border Patrol rescues woman ‘left for dead’ in Texas winter storm
Xavier Becerra listens during a confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health and Human...
HHS nominee Becerra says pandemic comes first but agenda is broader
Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man pushed to the ground during a protest last summer in...
GRAPHIC: 75-year-old NY protester who was pushed to the ground files lawsuit against police, city
Dogs walking in downtown St. Louis got a nasty surprise from a stray current.
Dogs shocked in St. Louis