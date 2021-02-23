Advertisement

Man hospitalized following shooting at South Knoxville apartment

(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A male victim is suffering what investigators believe are not life-threatening injuries at UT Medical Center following a shooting at a South Knoxville apartment Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to the Southside Flats located at Fort Stanley Way in reports of a shooting with a victim Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 3:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said a male victim was located in the breezeway of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

KPD says two individuals were detained for questioning.

The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

