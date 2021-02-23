Advertisement

Monday’s high school hoops scores and highlights

District champions are being crowned over the next few days
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - District champions are being crowned over the next few days. Here’s how things shook out on Monday:

GIRLS

D2A Championship

Greenback 36 - Cosby 45

D2AA Championship

South Greene 30 - Grainger 64

D2AA Championship

D3AA Championship

Gatlinburg-Pittman 30 - Northview Academy 43

D3AAA Championship

Powell 43 - Oak Ridge 52

D4AAA Championship

Maryville 46 - Bearden 57

D5AAA Championship

McMinn County 38 - Bradley Central 82

BOYS

D2AAA Championship

South Doyle 44 - Jefferson County 50

D3A Semifinal

Sunbright 42 - Harriman 61

D3A Semifinal

Wartburg 30 - Oneida 87

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

Latest News

Tennessee Softball
It’s a Monday sweep for UT Softball
Tennessee Softball
UT Softball
Lady Vols move up a spot in weekly AP Top-25 poll
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35)...
Vols fall again but remain in Top-25