Monday’s high school hoops scores and highlights
District champions are being crowned over the next few days
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - District champions are being crowned over the next few days. Here’s how things shook out on Monday:
GIRLS
D2A Championship
Greenback 36 - Cosby 45
D2AA Championship
South Greene 30 - Grainger 64
D2AA Championship
D3AA Championship
Gatlinburg-Pittman 30 - Northview Academy 43
D3AAA Championship
Powell 43 - Oak Ridge 52
D4AAA Championship
Maryville 46 - Bearden 57
D5AAA Championship
McMinn County 38 - Bradley Central 82
BOYS
D2AAA Championship
South Doyle 44 - Jefferson County 50
D3A Semifinal
Sunbright 42 - Harriman 61
D3A Semifinal
Wartburg 30 - Oneida 87
