Monday’s high school hoops scores and highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - District champions are being crowned over the next few days. Here’s how things shook out on Monday:

GIRLS

D2A Championship

Greenback 36 - Cosby 45

D2AA Championship

South Greene 30 - Grainger 64

D2AA Championship

D3AA Championship

Gatlinburg-Pittman 30 - Northview Academy 43

D3AAA Championship

Powell 43 - Oak Ridge 52

D4AAA Championship

Maryville 46 - Bearden 57

The @BHSLadyBulldogs are your District 4 AAA Champions!



Zneyah McLaughlin finished with a game-high 17 points.



Maryville‘s Denae Fritz named regular season MVP. pic.twitter.com/4K0thxoVPu — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 23, 2021

D5AAA Championship

McMinn County 38 - Bradley Central 82

BOYS

D2AAA Championship

South Doyle 44 - Jefferson County 50

Jefferson County's Kobe Parker swatted this ball all the way to Morristown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HsbY1L7FSj — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 23, 2021

D3A Semifinal

Sunbright 42 - Harriman 61

D3A Semifinal

Wartburg 30 - Oneida 87

