Advertisement

Morristown police searching for missing 30-year-old man last seen in January.

According to MPD, 30-year-old Clinton Arnold was reported missing on February 16
According to MPD, 30-year-old Clinton Arnold was reported missing on February 16(MPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to MPD, 30-year-old Clinton Arnold was reported missing on February 16. Family members told police they have not seen or heard from Arnold since January 3.

Arnold is 5′10″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone with information to call MPD Detective Phil Hurst 423-585-4675.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

Latest News

The GOP-dominant chamber easily passed the measure on a 27-5 vote, with only Democratic...
Governor could require in-person learning under new GOP bill
The newly introduced bill was filed by State Representative Glen Casada.
Proposed bill aims to end ban on sale of alcohol on certain holidays
A Tennessee man was killed and another person was badly injured when a small airplane crashed...
Tennessee man dies in Alabama plane crash, one person hurt
Donnie Russell Rowe (L) and Ricky Dubose (R) /
Death penalty trial delayed in Georgia prison guard killings