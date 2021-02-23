Morristown police searching for missing 30-year-old man last seen in January.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to MPD, 30-year-old Clinton Arnold was reported missing on February 16. Family members told police they have not seen or heard from Arnold since January 3.

Arnold is 5′10″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone with information to call MPD Detective Phil Hurst 423-585-4675.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.