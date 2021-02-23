Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, KPD searching for vehicle

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person seriously injured.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to the crash on Washington Pike near Broadway. Police said a man had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

Investigators determined the man was walking in the crosswalk on Washington Pike towards the Pilot gas station when he was hit by the vehicle.

According to KPD, the vehicle is a red older model Chevy Cobalt. Police said a suspect has not been identified and the vehicle has not been located at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KPD hit-and-run investigator at 865-215-7370 or the KPD motors unit at 865-215-8638.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

Latest News

The bill specifically lists parks and other similar places as locations where firearms would be...
Tenn. bill introduced to allow officers to carry guns into prohibited locations
Sunny, warmer Tuesday afternoon.
From spring-like to soggy, Heather says enjoy it while you can
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Evacuations underway after train vs. 18-wheeler crash causes explosion, fire in Cameron
The GOP-dominant chamber easily passed the measure on a 27-5 vote, with only Democratic...
Governor could require in-person learning under new GOP bill