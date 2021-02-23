Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, KPD searching for vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person seriously injured.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to the crash on Washington Pike near Broadway. Police said a man had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

Investigators determined the man was walking in the crosswalk on Washington Pike towards the Pilot gas station when he was hit by the vehicle.

According to KPD, the vehicle is a red older model Chevy Cobalt. Police said a suspect has not been identified and the vehicle has not been located at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KPD hit-and-run investigator at 865-215-7370 or the KPD motors unit at 865-215-8638.

