Plowman updates UT’s NCAA situation

Tennessee to complete internal investigation within the next month
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman appeared on the weekly Vol Calls program Monday night. It’s her belief that Tennessee will have it’s internal investigation into recruiting violations by the football program complete within the next three to four weeks. At that time, the school will put it’s filings together to be sent to the NCAA.

Plowman also said the NCAA has been included throughout the process so far and that the school may or may not have a response from the governing body of collegiate athletics by this fall and the start of football season.

As other school’s in this situation have done, there is certainly the possibility and more than likely the probability that Tennessee will self impose some penalties prior to the NCAA’s judgement on the matter.

